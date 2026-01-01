Commentary: Moutai hangover – why China’s fanciest liquor is in a slump

HONG KONG: This holiday season should be a joyous one for lovers of Moutai: the clear, potent spirit that is China’s most prestigious drink. With prices falling to their lowest in years, it’s an opportune time to stock up. But buyers should beware – the classic tipple is no longer such a solid investment.

That wasn’t always the case. Although not widely known or appreciated in the West, the sorghum-based liquor sold by Kweichow Moutai has a history inextricably intertwined with the rise of modern China.

With a lineage said to stretch back more than 400 years, the distillery is located in the picturesque river town of Maotai in the southwestern province of Guizhou. In 1935, Communist soldiers passing through on the Long March recalled cleaning their wounds with the local brew.

Mao Zedong used it to toast the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949. The drink was served to United States President Richard Nixon two decades later in Beijing, marking the end of China’s diplomatic isolation.