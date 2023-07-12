Commentary: Why is NATO expanding its reach to the Asia-Pacific?

SYDNEY: Since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) meetings and summits have been receiving significantly more attention compared to previous years. And there are several big-ticket items on the agenda at the summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, which began on Tuesday (Jul 11).

The foremost issue is, of course, NATO’s future military support to Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia, particularly in the wake of reports of weapon delivery delays and the United States’ controversial decision to send cluster munitions to the Ukrainians.

The allies will also discuss Ukraine’s potential membership in the group. Ukraine is seeking an invitation and a roadmap to eventually join NATO, which the US and Germany, in particular, have resisted while an active war is occurring.

The members will also agree on the first major overhaul of NATO’s military plans since the Cold War and an increase in their individual defence spending. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is looking for commitments from all 31 members to spend at least 2 per cent of their gross domestic product on defence - something that was considered an aspiration rather than a baseline a decade ago.

NATO’S INTEREST IN THE ASIA-PACIFIC

The other invitees receiving considerable attention are four leaders from the Asia-Pacific: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. The four will be in attendance for the second year in a row, following last year’s NATO summit in Madrid.