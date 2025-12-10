Commentary: The Netflix age has been great for consumers but terrible for artists

CUT-PRICE LUXURY

A handful of superfans, like me, will go to gigs and buy physical records by the artists that we really love, as I have for both Rawicz and Reich. (The K-Pop Demon Hunters are on their own, I’m afraid.) But the sums raised by gigs and records are, for most artists, not enough to replace the lost income from record sales in times past.

At least musicians have the option of selling merchandise and records to the devoted: as it stands, I cannot, and almost certainly never will be able to, pay for physical releases of Bardo, His Three Daughters or Stranger Things. Physical releases of TV series and movies, such as DVD box sets, and repeat fees, once the backbone of an artist’s income, have dwindled to essentially nothing.

I live in a flat around 10 ft larger than the one I grew up in. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a fantastic place, but equally the flat I grew up in was bought by a single mother working in arts administration for less than the deposit on my current one. Most people in the rich world have not enjoyed the level of upward mobility I have – they have run not to stand still, but to go backwards.

That downward mobility is particularly sharp among artists.

The combination of what the economist JK Galbraith called “private affluence and public squalor” has given way to what you might term “cut-price luxury and exorbitant necessity”. Housing and many of life’s essentials are expensive, while food inflation has risen steeply in much of the world.

Yet we can all enjoy the kind of access to music and entertainment that was beyond the dreams of even the richest and most powerful people on the planet as recently as the turn of the millennium.