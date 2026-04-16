Commentary: New NS medical grading system will allow more servicemen to contribute to national security

SAFETY MUST REMAIN A PRIORITY

While the SAF and Home Team have been conducting trials of the new system and will continue to do so ahead of it taking effect later next year, there are some aspects which warrant more attention in the lead-up to the launch.

For a start, something never far from the minds of servicemen and their families and loved ones is the issue of safety. The updated medical classification system must ensure that the safety during training and operations of national servicemen is not compromised.

The Ministry of Defence said that safety has been and will remain a key priority for the SAF and Home Team. Critically, this must be communicated to trainers and unit commanders on the ground, who will need to be equipped with the knowledge and systems to carry out training and operations safely for all under their command, while adapting to changes in the medical classification system.

At the same time, the deployment of more servicemen into a broader range of roles may require adjustments to concepts of operations for both the SAF and Home Team. This could lead to changes or refinements to strategies and tactics at varying unit levels, which would also need to take into consideration the evolving threat landscape.

Thankfully, this is nothing new for defence and security organisations like the SAF. For example, since 2021, it has redesigned 2,000 roles across 25 vocations – including combat medics, infantry platform operators and army technicians – enabling more than 1,800 full-time NS soldiers to be deployed in a wider range of operational roles than they were previously eligible for.

As we approach the 60th anniversary of NS in 2027, it is fitting that servicemen will have more opportunities to participate in an institution that underpins much of Singapore’s success, peace and stability, and align individual capabilities with modern operational needs in an increasingly complex world.

Nicholas Fang is a former journalist and Nominated Member of Parliament, and currently chairs a strategic communications expert panel for the Ministry of Defence. He writes a monthly column for CNA.