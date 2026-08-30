Commentary: US$13 billion Hugging Face deal would crown Nvidia king of AI

LONDON: Nvidia is not only tightening its grip on artificial intelligence, it’s also absorbing the companies fighting to keep the industry open and decentralised.

On the same day the chip giant announced quarterly revenue that had doubled and would continue rising next year, sending its shares up 7 per cent, news broke that it has reportedly agreed to spend US$13 billion on Hugging Face, a platform for open-weight AI models.

That name might sound familiar. It’s the company that OpenAI’s rogue agents controversially breached during a recent security-testing exercise. Hugging Face handled that incident with diplomacy, as you’d expect of a company that sits at the centre of a broader open-source AI community.

Founded by three French entrepreneurs, it hosts one of the world’s biggest collections of open-weight models, or AI systems that can be changed to suit a user’s needs, and it has long promoted the idea that AI development should be open to everyone and not centrally controlled.

So strongly did it believe in that credo that the startup rejected a US$500 million investment from Nvidia last year that would have valued it at US$7 billion, on the grounds that it didn’t want a single dominant investor to sway decisions.

“I said it and will say it again: Concentration of power is the biggest risk in AI!” Hugging Face Co-Chief Executive Officer Clem Delangue said in 2024.

The apparent change of heart may be down to the higher price – and the fact that Hugging Face was reportedly being circled by other potential acquirers such as Salesforce.