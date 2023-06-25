Commentary: Titanic sub - why is extreme ‘frontier travel’ booming despite the risks?

HOBART, Tasmania: The world watched in shock on Thursday (Jun 22) as reports came in that the Titan submersible vehicle, which disappeared while attempting to take tourists to view the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic, was found in pieces from a “catastrophic implosion” that killed everyone aboard.

The horror of the incident raises questions as to why people engage in risky tourism activities in remote locations and whether there should be more restrictions on what adrenaline-seeking tourists can do.

WHAT IS FRONTIER TOURISM?

This type of travel, known as “frontier tourism”, is becoming big business.

The wider adventure tourism industry is already worth billions of dollars - and is growing quickly. Frontier tourism is an exclusive and extreme form of adventure travel. The trips are very expensive, aim to overstimulate the senses and go to the outer limits of our planet - the deep oceans, high mountains, polar areas - and even space.

Frontier tourism is not new; humans have explored remote locations for millennia. Pasifika people used the stars to navigate the oceans for migration and trade. Europeans sailed to the edges of what they believed to be a flat Earth.

In recent years, however, frontier tourism has attracted widespread attention thanks to the common occurrence of long queues on Mount Everest, the trending TikTok phenomenon of crossing the #DrakePassage in Antarctica and the rapid development of space tourism for the wealthy.

The rise of travel content sharing on social media and revenge travel following COVID-19 have contributed to the surge in its popularity.