LONDON: Artificial intelligence researchers have spent the last year toying with a compelling proposition: AI models could be more powerful and cheaper to run if they disclosed less about how they worked. The trade-off is risky, as it could become harder for humans to check the systems aren’t doing anything harmful. But it would also provide a commercial advantage.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman appears to have decided that edge is worth pursuing. Despite loud pledges to prioritise safety, he’s fired the starting gun on a more dangerous race in AI development.

Astra, a new model that OpenAI launched on Thursday (Sep 3), reportedly uses a method called “recurrent depth” that can make reasoning more efficient by not spelling it out in human language.

The company said in a blog post that its ability to monitor Astra had “decreased” from the previous model, called GPT‑5.6 Sol.