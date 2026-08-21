Commentary: Workers shouldn’t have to figure out AI on their own

SINGAPORE: No worker really experiences “economic transformation”. They feel the change in a new system to learn or a job scope that keeps shifting. Increasingly, it is a manager asking them to “use more AI”.

For many workers, artificial intelligence raises uncomfortable questions: Will I simply be expected to do more with fewer resources? Am I automating myself out of a job? If my employer wants me to use AI, why can't someone explain what using it well actually looks like?

Managers are asking difficult questions too: Which tasks should be delegated to AI and which should remain with my team? How do I evaluate performance when employees use AI to do the work? How do I encourage my staff to experiment when I am still learning the technology myself?

Part of what makes this change difficult is that everyone is still feeling their way forward.