Commentary: How F-35B fighter jets can boost Singapore’s air defence amid upcoming Paya Lebar Air Base move

MELBOURNE: At the multinational air combat exercise Pitch Black in northern Australia that recently concluded on Thursday (Sep 8), the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) was able to engage the stealthy F-35B fighter jet in the skies.

The head of the RSAF Next-Generation Fighter Project Office Major Zhang Jian Wei said, during a media session, that the F-35B’s ability to take off on short runways and land vertically was a key capability.

Singapore announced in 2019 it would buy four F-35Bs (along with options on another eight), which are expected to be delivered in 2026.

Air power is an integral part of Singapore’s defence due in part to our small size and lack of strategic depth.

The importance of air superiority, such as for air defence, support to ground forces, and intelligence collection and surveillance, is on full display in the current conflict in Ukraine.