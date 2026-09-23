Commentary: Jollibee shouldn’t rush its global IPO

HONG KONG: Jollibee Foods has spent two decades building a global restaurant empire. But while it makes sense for the Philippines’ fast-food powerhouse to separate the burgeoning international business from its mature, domestic operations, it shouldn’t rush to take the new company public.

The Manila-listed food and beverage group known for its signature fried chicken and sweet spaghetti confirmed earlier this month that it plans to spin off the overseas unit and seek an additional listing in Hong Kong, abandoning an earlier proposal to float the division in the United States.

While the company had previously targeted late next year for the IPO, the latest announcement didn’t specify a timeline. That flexibility is sensible. The international unit isn’t quite ready to be independent.

The logic behind the split is compelling. Jollibee has effectively become two businesses: a seasoned, profitable operation at home plus a rapidly growing overseas collection of restaurant and coffee brands – including Smashburger, dim sum chain Tim Ho Wan and Chinese fast-food outlet Yonghe King.