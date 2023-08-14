Commentary: Overseas Filipino workers toil for the Marcos government’s bottom line

MANILA: Standing to deliver a State of the Nation Address last month, a year after assuming office, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr triumphantly announced he had solved a “deployment issue” involving Filipino workers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Unpaid salaries and other related claims of about 14,000 overseas Filipino workers “are now being processed", Marcos declared, a controversy stemming from those put out of work in Saudi Arabia during the pandemic.

“The Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia himself personally committed to me that the unpaid claims of Filipino workers would now be paid,” Marcos said.

The treatment of overseas Filipino workers is hugely sensitive politically, amid regular claims of mistreatment and the importance of this considerable diaspora sending money home. The numbers involved are huge. Marcos said “as of today, 70,000 of our (overseas Filipino workers) have already been deployed to Saudi Arabia for employment”, with another 50,000 workers at least working as seafarers aboard European Union ships.

But advocacy groups were quick to point out that Marcos’ boasting was hollow and that many returning workers from Saudi Arabia had been told by authorities that no payments were in the works.

The episode also reinforced an often-ignored context, that increased overseas deployment of labour isn’t a solution, it’s a symptom of a problem. This pre-dates Marcos’ government (but he hasn’t properly addressed it) and may yet grow worse.