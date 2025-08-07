Commentary: Prabowo’s Indonesia draws opposition via cartoon pirates

PRABOWO’S STRUGGLES

That pairs with another feature of the Prabowo era – the inability to ever let anything go. Prabowo’s desire to be seen as a great unifier has been very successful in the parliament, with all parties now kissing the ring. This leaves the people as the sole source of opposition, and, despite a sizable win over his presidential challengers, Prabowo has found bringing the country to heel is much more difficult.

Countrywide protests earlier this year clearly rattled the President. The protests, dubbed Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia), focused on reforms to the military law, but soon spilled over to broader social issues including police violence and corruption. They were large, dramatic and, at times, violent. But they were also short-lived.

For Prabowo, the threat lingers. He accused foreign interlopers and corruptors of bankrolling the movement during a speech at the Solidarity Party of Indonesia’s conference last month. This was despite there being no large-scale demonstrations against his government for months.

Which brings us back to One Piece and the cartoon jolly roger in the vicinity of Indonesia’s national flag.

Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, Prabowo’s right hand man and the closest we often get to what the president himself thinks, is scathing of the display. “There is a coordinated attempt to divide the nation,” he told media on Friday. Police have warned communities across the country of crackdowns and white paint is at the ready if anyone thinks that cartoon murals are a better move than flags.

Erin Cook is a journalist covering Southeast Asia politics. This commentary first appeared on Lowy Institute's blog, The Interpreter.