Commentary: Remote work pay cuts send the wrong message

BOSTON: CEOs frustrated that workers aren’t coming into the office more often are trying a new tactic: Tying in-person attendance directly to higher pay. At least one big law firm has explicitly linked office presence to employee bonuses. At other companies, the connection is more tacit.

Google recently said it would use face time as a factor in performance reviews, and executives didn’t have to spell out that these ratings influence compensation.

Nor did IBM CEO Arvind Krishna need to explain what he meant when he said: “Your career does suffer” if you work remotely; if it’s harder to get a promotion, it’s naturally going to be harder to get a raise.

BETTER TO FRAME PAY DISPARITY AS BONUS THAN PENALTY

Leaders who want to experiment with this approach should proceed carefully. A compensation disparity hits differently when framed as a penalty for remote workers than as a bonus for commuters. And a clear policy is likely to work better than vague insinuations.

Some bonus for regular in-person attendance actually seems reasonable. Commuting is time-consuming, and something most people find unpleasant.

It’s expensive, and not only because of the price of parking or train tickets - if you can’t be home in time to pick up your kid from day care, you’ll have to hire someone to do it. If you don’t have time to cook, you’ll have to get takeout. The costs add up.

And a study last year by Jose Maria Barrero, an economist, and several collaborators suggested that remote work lessened wage-growth pressures because workers value it so highly.