Commentary: As Southeast Asia cracks down on scammers, a new base emerges
The detention of 130 Malaysians in a Pakistan scam centre raid shows why efforts to combat scam syndicates must extend beyond Southeast Asia, says former foreign correspondent Nirmal Ghosh.
SINGAPORE: Under pressure from crackdowns since 2025, the model of large, centralised scam compounds in Southeast Asia is evolving. Some syndicates are shifting into smaller decentralised units and finding bases in countries with relatively weaker enforcement.
Countries in South Asia like Pakistan and Sri Lanka are now scrambling to respond.
NEW BASES IN SOUTH ASIA
One early alternative for the scam syndicates was Sri Lanka, due to relatively easy entry visa rules, accessible and reliable high-speed internet, and affordable cost of living including rentals, with apartments and villas becoming preferred bases. Since the start of 2026, Sri Lankan police have arrested over 1,100 foreign nationals, mostly from China, Vietnam and India, for alleged involvement in cybercrime. Officials said the networks were targeting people across Asia.
Pakistan is also on the map. A raid on a suspected scam centre in Rawalpindi in October, in which 130 Malaysians were detained, provided the “smoking gun”, a local expert on organised crime told me.
The Malaysians – some on valid and some on expired visas according to Malaysian authorities – were arrested in a relatively high-end mixed-use apartment and office building on the southern outskirts of Rawalpindi. They had reportedly been posing as bank and police officers targeting Malaysians, informing them of suspicious transactions and pressuring them into transferring money.
Pakistani media reported that the operation was believed to be run by a Malaysian based in Cambodia, with supervisors in Pakistan. Malaysian police last week said a team was being sent to Pakistan to assist in the investigation. The Pakistani expert who spoke to me called it a “franchise displacement model”.
Earlier in August, Pakistani authorities raided an alleged scam centre in Islamabad’s affluent Gulberg Green neighbourhood, detaining 258 foreigners, including 40 Chinese and 170 from Vietnam. Authorities said they had arrived on tourist visas.
Pakistan had relatively easy visa-on-arrival rules until early 2026, cheap office space, a large English-speaking youth pool, and gaps in oversight. The 2025 Sumsub Global Fraud Index which measures exposure and lack of digital safeguards, listed it as the most vulnerable to digital fraud among 112 countries included.
KEEPING PACE WITH SCAMMERS
The spread into South Asia is testing the ability of governments to keep pace.
Pakistan has been trying to gear up. After a slow start, a full-fledged independent authority, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, became operational last year. There is also ongoing debate over whether Pakistani provinces should have their own independent provincial versions of this agency.
On Monday (Nov 16) the US Embassy in Colombo in a statement said an FBI team would be spending a week in Sri Lanka this month training local investigators and helping to identify victims, trace criminal activity, and build stronger cases against online scammers.
India has also been stepping up efforts. Its Supreme Court on Oct 29 ordered WhatsApp and other online platforms to inform it of measures to prevent “digital arrest” scams - in which scammers pose as police officers, intimidating their targets. The court also pressed for rules requiring financial institutions to cover a victim’s entire loss when their failure to take reasonable precautions caused the fraud.
In December 2025, India’s Central Bureau of Investigation, acting on information from the US’ FBI, arrested six alleged leaders of syndicates targeting Americans. This year has seen dozens of scam and financial fraud operations broken up, with thousands of arrests.
BORDERLESS CRIME CALLS FOR BORDERLESS RESPONSE
Given the scam industry’s ability to adapt, efforts need to widen to reflect the global reach of the criminal syndicates.
“South Asia stands out as a region most significantly affected by trafficking in persons for forced criminality into Southeast Asia, but it is also an emerging operational hub,” says a September 2026 briefing note by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GITOC).
It also highlights convergence between cyber scam operations in Southeast Asia and South Asia-based recruitment and trafficking networks, and criminal organisations in South Asia involved in job and visitor visa scams.
The dispersal of scam syndicates to South Asia underscores their fluid nature, which seeks the weakest and most vulnerable jurisdictions. Scam syndicates and associated criminality, including human trafficking and money laundering, do not recognise state borders. They are enabled by a borderless digital world and increasingly optimised by AI.
For regulatory and enforcement authorities to keep pace the response to transnational crime should be equally borderless, with enhanced information sharing between agencies across South and Southeast Asia.
That Malaysian and Pakistani police are jointly investigating the Rawalpindi case, and that the FBI is training Sri Lankan investigators, is encouraging. Such joint efforts need to be enhanced within the region as well to deal with this complex and predatory criminal industry.
Nirmal Ghosh, a former foreign correspondent, is an author and independent writer based in Singapore. He is also on the Board of GI-TOC, but this piece is written in his personal capacity. He writes a monthly column for CNA, published every third Friday.