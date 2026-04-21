Commentary: Southeast Asia’s scam centres are a new US-China battleground

SINGAPORE: Cyberfraud and the proliferation of massive online scam centres are growing problems throughout Southeast Asia. Both China and the United States have vested interests in combating such criminal activities. Unfortunately, the pragmatic application of solutions tends to get mired in geopolitical rivalry.

Roughly half a million people have ended up in scam centres across the region through a variety of channels, including fake job offers, forced labour and sometimes willing participation born of economic desperation. In many instances, the people staffing these centres are themselves the victims of human trafficking.

These operations generate tens of billions of dollars in stolen funds annually, with Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos forming the epicentre. These three countries likely accounted for US$43.8 billion in illicit proceeds – an amount equivalent to a staggering 40 per cent of their combined gross domestic product.

The ill-gotten gains are laundered through cryptocurrencies, casinos and regional financial networks, fuelling corruption and providing income streams for criminals and non-state militias.

Given the magnitude of the problem, China and the US have a vested interest in supporting Southeast Asian countries in their battle against cyberfraud. At first glance, it might seem that cyberfraud would be a welcome area of cooperation between the US and China.

Unfortunately, however, the inherently strategic nature of many of the tools needed to fight scam syndicates means that anti-cyberfraud efforts are becoming a new and widening front in US-China rivalry.