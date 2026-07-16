Commentary: In the age of budget travel and Johor weekend trips, where does Sentosa fit?

SINGAPORE: Whenever I recall my childhood memories of Sentosa, the ferry always comes to mind.

I remember the bustle at the ferry terminal and the excitement of boarding. I also remember the purr of the engine, the smell of diesel and the exhilarating feeling of leaving the mainland behind.

Today, the Sentosa Express, road link and boardwalk have made it so much easier to get to the island. But one can’t help wondering if this feeling of escape has diminished.

On Jul 3, Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) unveiled the master plan for Greater Sentosa, featuring experiences such as canopy walkways and islet-hopping experiences. It incorporates Pulau Brani as a site for new attractions and hotels.

SDC is also exploring the option of water taxis, which could make the journey into and around Sentosa part of the experience – reminiscent of the discontinued ferry.

But with Singaporeans so widely travelled today, the question is whether an island just 10 minutes from the central business district can feel like a getaway.