Commentary: In the age of budget travel and Johor weekend trips, where does Sentosa fit?
Ambitious plans are underway to rejuvenate Sentosa, but recapturing the island’s feeling of escape may be a challenge, says writer Annie Tan.
SINGAPORE: Whenever I recall my childhood memories of Sentosa, the ferry always comes to mind.
I remember the bustle at the ferry terminal and the excitement of boarding. I also remember the purr of the engine, the smell of diesel and the exhilarating feeling of leaving the mainland behind.
Today, the Sentosa Express, road link and boardwalk have made it so much easier to get to the island. But one can’t help wondering if this feeling of escape has diminished.
On Jul 3, Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) unveiled the master plan for Greater Sentosa, featuring experiences such as canopy walkways and islet-hopping experiences. It incorporates Pulau Brani as a site for new attractions and hotels.
SDC is also exploring the option of water taxis, which could make the journey into and around Sentosa part of the experience – reminiscent of the discontinued ferry.
But with Singaporeans so widely travelled today, the question is whether an island just 10 minutes from the central business district can feel like a getaway.
OUR THRESHOLD FOR A GETAWAY HAS CHANGED
As a child in the 80s and 90s, Sentosa was always a big trip for my family. We did not travel much then so the ferry crossing into Sentosa felt like the closest thing to travel.
Today, Singaporeans have a different yardstick. With the rise of budget airlines, a strong Singapore dollar and growing affluence, travel has become a way of life for many.
In 2025, there were more than 10.6 million outbound trips from Singapore by air and sea – this is nearly triple the number of trips in 1997, data from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority shows.
Johor Bahru is a popular weekend jaunt. Between January and July 2025 alone, Singaporeans accounted for over 11 million visits to Johor, according to a Johor official. This can be expected to grow when the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link launches in 2027.
With regional destinations more accessible than before, there are simply more options available.
So while snaking queues usually form when new attractions such as the Oceanarium open at Sentosa, this does not always translate into repeat visits. Friends I speak to sometimes compare the cost of a staycation in Sentosa, including admission tickets, to a short trip within Southeast Asia.
Attractions aside, when it comes to creating that feeling of escape, there is still a special magic in crossing immigrations, getting passports stamped, and stepping into another country with a different currency, language and food.
Perhaps it is not that Sentosa’s attractions have lost their magic, but that Singaporeans’ lifestyles and expectations have changed.
HOW DOES A CITY CREATE PLACES RESIDENTS LOVE?
Though ambitious plans are underway for Sentosa, one wonders if new attractions alone are enough to redefine our generation’s relationship with Sentosa.
As a destination, Sentosa sits in an awkward middle ground – not far enough to feel like a true getaway, but also not yet deeply embedded in local lives and rituals, despite being a mere two- to three-minute monorail ride away.
Two interesting parallels would be Hakone, a hot spring town in Japan; and Tamsui, a coastal district in Taiwan – both easily accessible from the city. Neither are known for constant upgrading and new attractions, but they are popular weekend traditions for locals.
A Tokyo family would visit Hakone for an onsen soak and views of Mount Fuji, while Taipei residents would visit Tamsui for street food and sunsets.
However, when it comes to Sentosa, many of us still see it as a planned outing centred on an attraction or theme park. Fewer of us frequently return to Sentosa without plans, tickets or a special occasion.
The Greater Sentosa master plan has elements that address this – seeking to build Sentosa into a place where people gather, linger and return regularly.
This includes more sheltered canopy walks and nature experiences around Imbiah; a rejuvenation of Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches; as well as a floating boardwalk connecting islets – public spaces and leisure experiences beyond traditional ticketed attractions.
Personally, I would also love to see more free programming and playgrounds, as well as events and festivals. We want more reasons for friends, families and communities to gather, and for Singaporeans to build their own rituals and rhythms around the island.
Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu recently spoke about the “special place Sentosa holds in the heart of Singaporeans”, and the “fond memories” we have there. This struck a chord with me.
Singapore needs more beloved places, not just world-class attractions – places where people experience childhoods, courtships and everything in between. This is what builds collective memories and transforms a destination into a place.
For tourists, this gives a place more character. For Singaporeans, it creates a sense of home.
Annie Tan is a freelance writer based in Singapore.