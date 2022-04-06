Commentary: Shanghai lockdown shows ‘living with COVID-19’ not an option for China

SINGAPORE: Shanghai, once a model city for its flexible yet efficient COVID-19 control in China, is now in lockdown due to transmissible Omicron variant spreading among its 26 million residents.

The financial hub has been split in half, with each made to stay home and undergo mass testing at different stages, in what is China’s worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

It looks like China is doubling down on its zero-COVID stance, despite grievances and fatigue among the people with seemingly endless cycles of testing, quarantine and travel restrictions. China stands in sharp contrast to countries worldwide that are relaxing restrictions to live with an endemic COVID-19.

Last year, China started adopting the “dynamic zero-COVID” policy to replace its absolute zero-tolerance stance. Shanghai’s approach is described as “slicing and gridding”, where neighbourhoods are shut down and tested one by one.

In contrast to city-wide lockdowns, the more flexible prevention measures try to strike a balance between disease control and enabling people to live normal lives. The reality was simply that many provinces could not keep the number of cases at zero as they had done from 2020 to 2021.

Moreover, the world’s second-largest economy is facing strong headwinds amid geopolitical tensions and global supply chain woes, and the government has had to prioritise the stabilisation of economic growth.