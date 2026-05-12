Commentary: If we are serious about fertility, we must also talk about pregnancy loss

SINGAPORE: In conversations about marriage, parenthood and ways to raise fertility rates described as an “existential challenge” in Singapore, one aspect is often missing – pregnancy loss.

In Singapore, about 20 to 25 per cent of pregnancies end up in miscarriages. Pregnancy loss also encompasses stillbirth, infant loss, an in-vitro fertilisation-related (IVF) loss, as well as terminations for medical reasons. In every single one of them, there are two people whose worlds have been upended.

Yet, these are often swept aside as “dark secrets”, taboo subjects and uncomfortable conversations to be had.

NOT JUST A SINGLE MOMENT

Pregnancy loss is not a single moment. It is a process, as I learned from losing three pregnancies.