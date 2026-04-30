Commentary: The broader risk of hostile information campaigns for Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) last week blocked six websites that were masquerading as Singapore news outlets.The sites aimed to convince netizens they are legitimate sources of information and build up a following that could then be fed deliberate narratives at the right opportunities.

The threat of hostile information campaigns is evolving, and will likely become increasingly sophisticated and complex. That the government chose to announce and explain its actions indicates that it takes the threat seriously and that citizens need to understand it.

This is not the first time authorities have pre-emptively acted against sites for their potential to launch a hostile information campaign.

In October 2024, MHA and IMDA blocked 10 sites set up by foreign actors. Like the six sites that were recently blocked, these 10 sites had been assessed to have a low level of public exposure.