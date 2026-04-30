Commentary: The broader risk of hostile information campaigns for Singapore
Hostile information campaigns have emerged as a preferred tactic in global contests as they are cheap and anonymous, says strategic consultancy managing director Nicholas Fang.
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) last week blocked six websites that were masquerading as Singapore news outlets.The sites aimed to convince netizens they are legitimate sources of information and build up a following that could then be fed deliberate narratives at the right opportunities.
The threat of hostile information campaigns is evolving, and will likely become increasingly sophisticated and complex. That the government chose to announce and explain its actions indicates that it takes the threat seriously and that citizens need to understand it.
This is not the first time authorities have pre-emptively acted against sites for their potential to launch a hostile information campaign.
In October 2024, MHA and IMDA blocked 10 sites set up by foreign actors. Like the six sites that were recently blocked, these 10 sites had been assessed to have a low level of public exposure.
The websites taken down in Singapore might not have achieved a high level of credibility or a trusted reputation. But the fact that they were copying content from established media platforms and passing it off as their own signalled a nefarious intent to appeal to audiences familiar and comfortable with these platforms.
If a large enough audience was built up and viewed such websites as credible, useful sources of information and news, they could be used to sway public opinion at critical moments – such as during an election or period of tension and instability.
Alternatively, they could also flood the information landscape with massive amounts of content. This might have the effect of confusing citizens to the point that they are unable to discern what to believe and trust.
BROADER INFLUENCE OPERATIONS
There is evidence to suggest that the threat might be more significant than just the six websites cited by MHA.
An investigation by CNA Verification found that one of the six sites is linked to a Chinese company, and that the other five sites were set up within a 24-second window.
Google Threat Intelligence Group has analysed such tactics in recent years.
In a 2024 blog post, it identified public relations companies which bulk-created and operated hundreds of domains that pose as independent news websites from dozens of countries. These sites published thematically similar, inauthentic content that emphasises narratives aligned to the political interests of China.
Google said it has blocked more than 1,000 such websites from appearing in Google News features and Google Discover because the sites violated policies that prohibit deceptive behaviour and require editorial transparency.
While it was unable to attribute who hired these services to create the sites and publish content, Google said that it had observed similar behaviour and tactics from Russian and Iranian information operations actors.
The Chinese government did not respond specifically to Google’s findings, but has rejected similar allegations of involvement in pro-China influence operations.
SINGAPORE IS NOT IMMUNE
Some may question why any bad actor would want to target a small country like Singapore. I believe the question to ask is: Why not?
There are a number of reasons why bad actors, whether state or non-state, would want to develop levers to influence or put pressure on a foreign government. Getting more partners and stakeholders aligned with one’s interests is a win.
Hostile information campaigns have emerged as a preferred option in global contests, as they are relatively cheap, largely anonymous and can be as effective as more traditional or conventional levers such as military coercion without the associated costs.
Singapore, while small in size and population, often punches above its weight when it comes to relevance to global finance, trade and diplomacy. It has a strong standing in international fora such as the United Nations and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and has always sought to contribute to global dialogue on key issues such as respect for sovereignty and rule of law.
These factors explain why Singapore is not immune to threats of information and influence operations in all shapes and forms.
WHAT CAN BE DONE
The latest threat posed by inauthentic websites raises new challenges for Singapore and its citizens.
In dealing with hostile information campaigns that originate overseas, authorities have to tread a fine line between calling out such behaviour as unacceptable, without provoking other parties who may be partners in other areas such as trade or economic collaboration.
MHA’s public announcement last week was a strong signal that the government is watching such threats closely, and that it will not hesitate to take action.
However, the most effective defence is an educated and alert domestic population, one that is attuned to the risk and motivated to keep abreast of such developments.
The Google report also shows that Singapore is not alone in being targeted by such threats. There is an opportunity to leverage international relations and partnerships to build stronger and more effective defences through alliances and cooperation with like-minded partners abroad. This is something for Singapore to consider as it gears up to chair ASEAN in 2027.
Hostile information campaigns will continue to evolve. Inoculating societies against these threats – via education, public outreach and consistent communication, combined with a professional media ecosystem to serve as trusted sources of information and news – will be of paramount importance.
Nicholas Fang is founder and managing director of market research consultancy Black Dot Research. He chairs an expert panel on strategic communications for the Ministry of Defence.