Commentary: The urgency of addressing rising sea levels in Singapore

SINGAPORE: How high will future sea levels rise? Answering this question carries great importance, particularly here in Singapore. Rising seas threaten our limited land area and developed coastlines that hold such economic, environmental and societal value.

At the Earth Observatory of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), we have focused on this challenge for many years to better estimate how much the sea level will rise in Singapore and the surrounding region. With the recent launch of a new research centre to strengthen local capabilities and expertise in coastal protection and flood management, our new research cannot be more timely.

The future projections we presented in June show the sea level here could rise between 0.38m and 0.79m by 2100 and between 0.58m and 1.37m by 2150.

This range of values is because future sea level rise depends heavily on emission scenarios that limit or worsen global warming and is one component of a changing climate system that is difficult to predict. Sea levels are also not the same everywhere, varying from place to place and over time. For example, the impact of melting Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets will be felt greatest in tropical countries such as Singapore because of how melting water is redistributed around the Earth.

One undeniable fact remains. Every additional centimetre of sea level rise will have a significant impact on the livelihood of people who live in low elevation regions of Singapore, as 30 per cent of the country is less than 5m above mean sea level. It will also put pressure on our transport infrastructure and make the country susceptible to flooding.

As a land-scarce nation, Singapore has estimated that it will need to spend more than S$100 billion (US$73 billion) over the next century to protect the island from rising sea levels and climate change.

After all, as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his National Day Rally speech in 2019, it’s a matter of “life and death”.