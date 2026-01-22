Commentary: Independent Nominated Member of Parliament voices will only become more important for Singapore

QUESTION OF INDEPENDENCE

The independent and non-partisan nature of the role has come into question over the years.

In 1990, the constitution was amended to provide for the appointment of up to nine NMPs to “reflect as wide a range of independent and non-partisan views as possible”. The public and specified functional groups (including academia, arts, sports, media and the labour unions) are invited to submit names to a committee that nominates NMPs for appointment by the president for a term of two-and-a-half years.

Since then, at least three NMPs were former members of political parties, with one serving their term while still a member of the PAP.

In the lead-up to last year’s General Election, two NMPs resigned while still serving, fuelling speculation that they would enter partisan politics. Eventually, one, Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi, stood and won a seat as a PAP candidate.

Among the current slate of NMPs who were sworn in last week, Haresh Singaraju had to publicly declare he was no longer a member of a political party after a photograph of him in a PAP shirt surfaced online. He said the photo was from a party activity he had volunteered at, and his LinkedIn profile indicated he had been a grassroots leader since January 2023.

To be clear, there is nothing legally or constitutionally speaking that prevents NMPs from having been in political parties previous to or during their term, or from joining them after their term. But these examples have sparked criticism over the independence of the NMPs, and their ability to contribute “non-partisan views” in parliament.