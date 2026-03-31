Commentary: A family-friendly Singapore cannot be built on the exhaustion of preschool educators

SINGAPORE: It is 7pm. The last child has finally been picked up, and the heavy front door of the preschool clicks shut. For many, this sound signals the transition to rest and family time.

So when Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Mr Gerald Giam suggested extending childcare operating hours to 7.30pm in at least one centre per HDB estate to help working parents, it may appear modest and practical. On paper, it is just 30 minutes. In reality, that half-hour carries a disproportionate mental cost for preschool educators.

Whatever the closing time, classrooms still need to be reset, toddlers’ messes to be cleaned, briefings to be completed.

When I finally leave and begin my commute home, I am mentally drafting the next day’s lesson plan, replaying a child’s behavioural incident and deciding how to update the parents. I am calculating how to squeeze time out of tomorrow for administrative tasks I could not touch today.

Some evenings, I sit at the dinner table with my family and realise I am barely present. My child is telling me about her day, but part of my mind is on another child.

In early childhood education, our hours with children are “contact time”. When we are responsible for a room full of children, our attention cannot be anywhere else – except on their safety, emotional regulation, developmental milestones and classroom dynamics.