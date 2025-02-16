Commentary: Yes, Singapore is a price taker but it doesn't mean we can't do more to rein in living costs

AIR OF RESIGNATION

According to Blackbox Research's SensingSG survey done last month, 34.8 per cent of respondents who are eligible to vote in the coming General Election cited it as their top worry, way ahead of the next which was about jobs (15.6 per cent)

UOB’s Asean Consumer Sentiment Survey released last year found that 71 per cent of Singaporeans are most vexed about rising inflation, higher than the Asean average of 63 per cent.

Other surveys have had similar findings.

There is no question therefore that it dominates people’s concern here. What is surprising is that for an issue that so many talk about, there seems to be an air of resignation about what can be done about it.

The official narrative so far is this - the government hears you and understands the difficulties people face with rising costs and will do what it can to help by giving handouts, through Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers and other financial assistance schemes.

“My team and I will do everything we can to help you get through this difficult period,” Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a speech in October, noting that inflation was a global issue affecting all countries.

“We cannot control global prices. But we can and have mitigated the impact on Singaporeans,” he added.

The measures included S$800 in CDC vouchers, S$400 utilities rebate for Housing and Development Board households and up to S$700 cash payouts for eligible Singaporeans.

These handouts do help to relieve the pain especially among the poorest, and it is good that the government recognises the severity of the problem and is tackling it.

Singapore is also in the fortunate position of having enough public funds to finance these measures.

The problem is that handouts are at most band aids that do not address the issue itself which is rising prices of things that people need. They will hence never be sufficient especially if prices keep going up.

A survey by Milieu done immediately after the Budget statement last year when these measures were announced found that six in 10 Singaporeans said they were inadequate to help them cope with rising prices.

Government handouts can do only so much to alleviate the pain because there is a limit to how much to give from public coffers. It can also by itself cause further price increases, as some have argued was the case with hawker centre food when patrons were able to use CDC vouchers.