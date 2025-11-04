Commentary: SGX retail investors need a fighting chance against market misconduct

SINGAPORE: The Singapore stock market has finally awoken from a long slumber over the past six months, in no small measure due to determined effort by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The regulator’s latest proposal aimed at boosting investor confidence is much welcome – perhaps somewhat overdue.

On Oct 24, MAS unveiled proposed measures to help retail investors pursue legal action and seek redress for losses caused by market misconduct. This follows several measures announced this year to inject life back into the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

The most prominent measure has been the S$5 billion Equity Market Development Programme, whose purpose is to place funds with asset managers who will invest in the less popular mid-cap segment of the local market. Funds have also been dispersed for more analysts’ coverage of companies.

SGX itself has been rolling out initiatives to boost investor interest in local listings. It has been conducting seminars and management panel discussions, hosted at the SGX’s own premises investors – especially of the retail variety – can get deeper insights into the workings of listed companies here.