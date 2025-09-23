Commentary: The STI has long held the stage. The ‘Next 50’ want in

SINGAPORE: It's finally here. And it may be exactly what the doctor ordered to revive and revitalise the Singapore stock market.

Two new indices have arrived that (hopefully) accurately capture and reflect the growing middle tier of the local bourse: the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, weighted by market capitalisation, and the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Liquidity Weighted Index, weighted by turnover to reflect trading activity.

Together, these two indices capture the movements of mid-caps, which have largely been excluded from the marquee 30-stock Straits Times Index (STI). They include stocks of the next tier of large and liquid mainboard companies, beyond the market’s 30 largest companies.

The iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index was up 0.07 per cent to 1428.66 points on a somewhat quiet Monday (Sep 22), while the Liquidity Weighted was up 0.14 per cent to 1104.53. Both would be up some 23 per cent if the index were theoretically “stretched back” to March or April this year.

The launch of the two new indices comes barely weeks after National Development Minister and Monetary Authority of Singapore Deputy Chairman Chee Hong Tat revealed that a new index would be created to help investors follow how “the next tier of large and liquid companies” are evolving, be it through business model transformation, improved governance, or strengthening their capital management.

Using a rules-based methodology, the new indices apply criteria such as free-float adjustment, market capitalisation and liquidity to identify companies that are both sizable and actively traded. Criteria include a 15 per cent minimum free float, a minimum turnover of S$100,000 and a minimum market cap of S$100 million. There will be some index rebalancing at regular intervals - in March, June, September and December. This would ensure that component stocks remain relevant and meet thresholds for minimum market capitalisation and liquidity.

Many of the stocks in the indices are familiar names which I have written about in previous columns, and which the market had been expecting, including the likes of Boustead, Wee Hur, PropNex, Centurion, Sheng Siong and various S-Reits.

So what’s next?