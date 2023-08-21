Snap Insight: Singapore leadership succession ‘back on track’ but no clear timeline

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ended his National Day Rally speech with a positive - though still rather cryptic - note on Singapore’s leadership renewal. Succession plans are “back on track”, he said on Sunday (Aug 20).

This year's National Day Rally, Mr Lee’s 19th, took on a distinct resonance in what is set to be his final term in office before handing over responsibilities to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Mr Lee had previously signalled his intention to step down by 2022 but was delayed by the unexpected severity of the COVID-19 pandemic which he pledged to see the nation through. With a recent series of controversies threatening to erode vital support for the ruling party, Mr Lee affirmed that the incidents will not delay the “timeline for renewal”.

It is important and timely for Singapore that the prime minister reiterated that leadership transition is resuming, with the considerations at play both domestic and international.