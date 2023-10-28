Commentary: South China Sea isn’t the place to play ‘game of chicken’

For now at least, the vibes coming from Beijing, Manila and Washington don’t seem to reflect any desire for the latest altercation to erupt into anything with more unimaginable consequences.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed the desire to cooperate and peacefully address differences with the US. American President Joe Biden reiterated US commitment to defend its ally, should the Philippines come under attack in the South China Sea, but also showed no desire for war. Manila, while emphasising its sovereign rights over the disputed shoal, made it clear the country isn’t at war with China.

It is important to cut through the rhetoric and discern what dissuades them from crossing the threshold into the use of kinetic force.

NO ONE WANTS ESCALATION IN SOUTH CHINA SEA

The truth is, escalation in the South China Sea is the last thing anyone needs.

China appears to be more interested in pulling its economy out of the doldrums; maintaining an unyielding posture in the South China Sea will suffice. The United States finds itself inextricably tied to two concurrent wars in Europe and the Middle East and may have no stomach for a “third front” in Asia, especially ahead of a presidential election.

While not relenting on its stance over the Second Thomas Shoal, the Philippines still has a host of domestic and economic challenges to devote attention to, and an armed conflict will undermine efforts for recovery.