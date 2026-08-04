Commentary: An abandoned SpaceX rocket is about to crash into the moon - the real problem comes next

NOBODY OWNS THE MOON, BUT SOME CAN STILL CHANGE IT

SpaceX has unintentionally acquired the power to permanently alter the moon. There is almost no international process for deciding whether, when or where that should happen.

At the centre of the discussion is the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, the foundation of international space law with 138 state signatories. Under this treaty, no country can claim sovereignty over the lunar surface. Instead, the moon is regarded as a place to be explored and used for the benefit of all humankind.

While the treaty prevents ownership, it says remarkably little about practical lunar governance or regulating the lunar environment. Unlike Earth, the moon has no equivalent of UNESCO World Heritage protection, domestic heritage laws or environmental regulation.

It is each country’s responsibility to supervise their own space companies to ensure they comply with national and international law. That means the American government is, in theory, on the hook for SpaceX’s mistakes.

Lunar accidents could also open up a company to financial liability and associated risks. Damages to equipment or bases could be in the millions of dollars. Accidental deaths could create criminal liability. Damages to a cultural or scientific site could risk international diplomatic incidents.

MORE TRANSPARENCY AND COORDINATION NEEDED

So how can the moon be a usable space for companies, governments and scientists, while also still being protected for all humanity?

The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space are already exploring future solutions. There are working groups examining how countries can regulate space resources and better coordinate activities on and around the moon.

But these institutions face a difficult reality. UNOOSA has only around 40 staff with a global mandate, and the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space meets for only a few weeks each year.

Concurrently, commercial enterprises are throwing vast amounts of money at their race to the moon meaning the law has not kept pace with the needs of the lunar environment.