Commentary: World Cup kiss sparks #MeToo moment, marking a turning point for Spain

SHEFFIELD, England: Winning the women’s World Cup was a significant moment for Spanish football. Spain is now one of only two teams who are world champions in both the male and female competitions (Germany is the other).

This momentous achievement cannot have been lost on Spanish football executives. For that reason, it is particularly incomprehensible that the president of the Spanish football federation kissed the women’s team player Jenni Hermoso on the lips in plain view of the entire world, turning what should have been a celebration into a reckoning.

Luis Rubiales’ defence is that he kissed Hermoso in a moment of euphoria (diminishing his own responsibility) and, more importantly, that it was by mutual consent. This he explained to a large crowd of the football federation’s members in a general meeting, despite Hermoso saying publicly that she did not consent or “enjoy” the kiss.

So far, Rubiales has evaded calls to resign, both from the public and Spanish football federation officials (though he has been suspended by FIFA). But his protestations of innocence have been drowned out by a vociferous feminist movement, as well as the Spanish government, FIFA and other teams worldwide.

Even some men’s teams are wearing shirts with the message #SeAcabó (it’s over), contigo Jenni (with you, Jenni) and todos somos Jenni (we’re all Jenni).

Immediately hailed as Spain’s #MeToo moment, it appears to mark a turning point. In a society where feminist progress has historically been met with backlash, it shows how far Spanish society has come to reject rancid machismo instantaneously.