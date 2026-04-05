Commentary: A Nintendo Cinematic Universe? What the Super Mario maker can learn From Marvel

TOKYO: Videogaming’s most iconic character is back. Yet even in his own sequel, Mario is in danger of being outshone.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is on track to be one of the biggest box-office openings of the year, with an estimated US$350 million haul worldwide expected in its first five days. That puts it in rare territory for an animated franchise, but should come as no surprise to anyone who watched the success of 2023’s movie. Like its sequel, it was panned by critics but went on to be the second-highest grossing flick that year.

It’s not all down to the plumber. Gamers were stunned when Nintendo dropped news just days before it released that the film would also feature Fox McCloud, a vulpine hot-shot pilot (voiced, naturally, by Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell) from Star Fox – a long-running Nintendo series that’s completely unconnected to Mario.

Everyone knows Nintendo has deep stores of intellectual property. And since it got into the movie business, fans have wondered if it would look to follow in the footsteps of Marvel and combine those different series into interconnected entries.