Commentary: Supermarket plastic bag charge – a case where policies work but expectations diverge

POLICY DESIGN VS PUBLIC EXPECTATIONS

Under the Disposable Carrier Bag Charge scheme, which started in July 2023, large supermarket operators with annual turnover of more than S$100 million (US$79 million) are required to charge at least five cents for each disposable carrier bag.

They are also required to publish annually the number of disposable carrier bags supplied, the amount of proceeds collected and how those proceeds are used. The government “strongly encourages” operators to channel the proceeds to social or environmental causes, but this is not a legal obligation.

At its core, the scheme is designed first and foremost as a behavioural tool – a price signal intended to discourage unnecessary disposable bag use. This is similar to what’s available in places such as Hong Kong and Taiwan, where charges are framed as deterrents, rather than contribution mechanisms, with proceeds either retained by retailers or made secondary to broader restrictions.

Yet, earlier communication about the scheme here has shaped expectations.

When addressing concerns about supermarket operators profiting from the plastic bag charge, then Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor noted in a 2023 parliamentary speech that these operators have indicated their intention to channel the proceeds to environmental or social causes.

Ahead of implementation, media reports also carried similar statements by major supermarket operators, although most said then that specific details have yet to be finalised.

While these statements did not alter the legal structure of the scheme, they shaped public understanding. Over time, a social expectation formed: If consumers were paying extra for a bag, the money would likely go somewhere meaningful beyond business-as-usual operations.