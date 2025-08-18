Commentary: Supper in Singapore isn’t what it used to be

SINGAPORE: Back in the glory days of the Y2K era, a night out did not end when the club lights came on. After hours of dancing at Zouk or The Butter Factory, we would pile into taxis, mascara smudged and heels dangling off fingers, ravenous for a greasy, comforting end to the night.

Supper was a post-party non-negotiable. Some nights it was mee goreng and teh c peng at Spize. Other times, we would nurse our buzz over silky bak chor mee sua at that always-packed kopitiam along Circular Road, or head to Boon Tong Kee for plates of chicken rice doused with minced ginger and garlic chilli.

For something communal, we would roll into a late-night Korean barbecue joint in Tanjong Pagar and eat like the marathon dancers that we were.

In hindsight, I realise many of us enjoyed supper not just for the food but also because it was a form of social glue. It was a chance to stretch out a great night just a little longer, rehash the drama, share inside jokes and laugh our way into dawn.

Even friends who did not club would eagerly join late-night makan sessions across the island, rallying the troops with a single message: “Supper?”