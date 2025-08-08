Nightlife businesses welcome extended liquor trading hours, say benefits could spill over to related sectors

SINGAPORE: Nightlife businesses have welcomed the upcoming extension of liquor trading hours in some areas along the Singapore River on Fridays and Saturdays, adding that the move is also expected to benefit other sectors like transport.

In a bid to revitalise Singapore's nightlife scene, businesses can apply to extend their liquor trading hours by an hour to 4am on those two days.

Mr Pravin Kumar, owner of Star Bagawan bar in Boat Quay, said he knew he was “definitely going to do it” when he heard the news.

“I’d prefer if Wednesday was included in the extension as well,” he told CNA on Friday (Aug 8).

“The thing is that in Singapore, we have created a culture where Wednesday is ‘Ladies Night’. It is one of the hot nights of the week, right in the middle of the week where people tend to let loose.”

Nevertheless, the hour-long extension on Fridays and Saturdays will make “a very big difference” for his business, as it received a late crowd - locals and tourists - who mostly come in after 10pm.

“I think we will sell slightly more, but I won’t expect too much. The thing is, it’s more than just the alcohol, it’s about the customers having a good time,” he said.

Another company that will apply for the extension is the Zouk Group, with its Asia-Pacific senior director of operations David Long noting that it will make the opening hours of its establishments in the area more uniform across the weekend and public holidays.

“Consistency is key. From a guest’s perspective, it can be confusing when we’re open until 4am on some nights but only until 3am on others,” he said.

“The change allows us to deliver a better guest experience and supports a steadier flow of business. The extended hours will provide a welcome boost not only to our venue but also to the surrounding businesses in the area.”

Liquor trading hours at such licensed spots currently end at 3am on weekdays and Saturdays. It ends at 4am on Sundays and public holidays.

Mr Bjorn Seegers, managing director of Muddy Murphy Holdings, which operates The Penny Black pub in Boat Quay, said “we will look into the viability” before deciding whether to apply for the 4am extension.

“We don’t see it making a big impact for our model, other than the potential ad-hoc sports event that may garner sufficient revenue to warrant a late opening,” he said, adding that the bar’s core business is typically earlier in the evenings.

It opens until late for some ad-hoc sports events like the Super Bowl, which typically happens in the wee hours for Singapore viewers.

BENEFITS TO OTHER SECTORS

Other sectors could also benefit from the hour-long extension, industry players told CNA.

“The Grab drivers and taxi drivers will 100 per cent get more customers, if not, how else will people get back home? Eateries nearby that open late will also get more business as people will be hungry,” said Mr Kumar.

Mr Long said that the extension is “a great initiative that reflects the government’s willingness to collaborate with the nightlife and hospitality sectors”.

“Singapore’s nightlife scene is constantly evolving and maintaining an open dialogue between business owners and operators and regulatory agencies is essential,” he said, adding that the Singapore Nightlife Business Association (SNBA) has been instrumental in fostering those conversations.