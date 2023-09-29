Commentary: The new Thai PM has his work cut out on Myanmar

BANGKOK: A month after Srettha Thavisin was sworn in as Thailand’s prime minister from a coalition made up of Thaksin Shinawatra’s Pheu Thai Party and pro-military factions, the real estate tycoon debuted on the world stage at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He was chasing high-stakes deals with Tesla, Google and Microsoft, and meeting with other US business leaders in the hopes of turning Thailand into a Southeast Asian economic powerhouse following a decade of military rule.

In New York, Thavisin put on a show of confidence. He is a political leader transitioning from the glamorous high-end property sector to the face of a country moving away from (though not entirely) semi-autocracy under previous prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who was Thailand’s army chief when he took power in the 2014 coup.

Even though the new Thai government’s priority is the economy, taking a stand on a range of foreign policy issues, including Myanmar, will be inevitable. On this, Thavisin has his work cut out and will have a difficult time reversing the Prayut government’s legacy on Myanmar, which has damaged Thailand’s image within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and beyond.