Commentary: Thailand has a new PM but Pheu Thai will have a political price to pay for it

SINGAPORE: A casual observer of Thai politics who had slept through the past 15 years and awakened to news on Tuesday (Aug 22) that Pheu Thai party’s Srettha Thavisin will be its next prime minister might have quickly surmised that nothing had changed.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is in Bangkok, with enthusiastic crowds of loyal supporters cheering him on. The party he founded helms the government.

But that observer would have been seriously mistaken. The parallels between Thaksin’s first homecoming in February 2008 (following his ouster in a military coup in 2006) and his second on Tuesday end there.

Thaksin was whisked off to jail for criminal convictions passed in his absence. Pheu Thai will indeed lead the new government but the political price to pay for getting there will be hefty.

SENATE SUPPORT NOT FOR FREE

On Tuesday, Mr Srettha won the backing of the Thai parliament to become prime minister, something that had eluded Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP).

Mr Srettha received 482 votes, far exceeding the required 375 votes. Mr Pita managed only 324 votes in the first round of voting in July, despite his party winning the largest number of seats in the May general election.

What made all the difference was how the 250-seat military-controlled Senate voted this time. While an overwhelming 95 per cent of senators effectively blocked Mr Pita’s bid, nearly two-thirds of them voted for Mr Srettha.