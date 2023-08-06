Commentary: Myanmar crisis highlights limits of Indonesia’s 'quiet diplomacy'

BANDUNG, Indonesia: With regional power comes regional responsibilities - as Indonesia is finding out. The world’s fourth most populous nation aspires to be a “great regional power” by 2030, playing a stabilising role in Southeast Asia.

It is getting an early taste of what that entails. As the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Indonesia has been called upon by international bodies, including the United Nations, to show leadership in resolving one of the region’s bloodiest conflict: Myanmar’s civil war.

And progress has been slow. As a scholar of international relations and Indonesian foreign policy, I see the nation’s handling of the Myanmar crisis as an early test of how Indonesia could fare as the region’s great power.

THE LIMITS OF “QUIET DIPLOMACY”

The civil war between the military and the anti-military groups in Myanmar has claimed thousands of lives. It followed a 2021 coup that returned the country to military rule, with the junta embarking on a brutal crackdown of the opposition. Since then, the ruling generals have encountered fierce resistance from armed groups.

In April 2021, a few months into the conflict, ASEAN leaders meeting in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta agreed to a Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar, calling for an immediate ceasefire, constructive dialogue between all parties, a special envoy to help mediate the conflict, humanitarian assistance from ASEAN and a delegation visit to Myanmar to facilitate the peace process.