Commentary: ‘Becoming Chinese’ TikTok trend is part parody and part politics

IS IT APPROPRIATION?

The Chinamaxxing trend has led many to ask an important question: Are we seeing cultural appreciation, appropriation or something in between?

Many users adapt and remix the practices to fit their own lives, and may lose important context or histories in doing so. On TikTok and Instagram, traditional Chinese medicine may be reduced to a checklist of habits: avoid cold drinks, boil ginger, prioritise rest. These kinds of oversimplifications risk detaching practices from the important philosophies underpinning them.

At the same time, it would be reductive to dismiss the entire trend as mere appropriation. Many creators credit their sources, share family stories and collaborate across cultures. And many are themselves members of the Chinese diaspora living in the West.

Rather, we might view the trend as a kind of trans-cultural renaissance, mediated by algorithms.

WHY THIS MOMENT MATTERS

The Chinamaxxing trend has largely been driven by Gen Z users based in the United States. Although it’s hard to know for sure, some commentators think it may stem from this group’s growing disenchantment towards its own government.

The popularity of this content speaks to several contemporary Western anxieties. Burnout culture, climate uncertainty and economic precarity have made the West’s hyper-optimised self-care culture feel hollow.

This trend of celebrating Chinese culture comes at a time when some Western ideological structures are coming under intense scrutiny. Perhaps this is making Western audiences question whether the anti-Chinese sentiment they’ve been exposed to through their own institutions ought to be questioned.

The challenge is to remain reflective. Engagement can deepen cross-cultural understanding – but only if curiosity extends beyond memes. Drinking hot water may be simple, but understanding the worldview behind it requires more sustained inquiry.

As digital user-generated content continues to dissolve distances between cultures, it is in our collective interest to connect with one another beyond the algorithm.

Justine Poplin is Teaching Associate at the Faculty of Education, Southern Cross University. This commentary first appeared on The Conversation.