Commentary: Missing Titanic sub - risky undertakings need to consider potential rescue needs

TORONTO: Since the disappearance of the OceanGate submersible Titan on Sunday (Jun 18), search and rescue operations continue for the missing submersible carrying five people to visit the Titanic wreckage. Teams from different countries - including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany are joining the operations under a very tight timeline as oxygen runs out on the submersible.

As the situation unfolds, questions are being raised about risk management, search and rescue operations, costs and ethical aspects of responses to such incidents.

There is no doubt that, at this point, agencies participating in the search and rescue effort should do whatever is within their abilities for a successful operation while minimising any potential additional risks.

These agencies include the Canadian Coast Guard, Transport Canada, the US and Canadian militaries and private companies.

INCIDENTS IN OCEAN ENVIRONMENT

A significant number of economic activities - including shipping, fishing and offshore oil and gas drilling - are conducted in marine environments. These activities can lead to occurrences of accidents and casualties of different types.

Annually, a large number of incidents happen in the Canadian marine environment. Between 2011 and 2020, 284 occurrences were reported each year which had an annual average of 15.6 fatalities during the same period.

These numbers suggest that relative to the huge number of marine activities and the number of incidents, conventional marine-based operations are relatively safe and the emergency responses to them are effective.