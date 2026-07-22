Commentary: Trump is slipping into an Iran quagmire

LONDON: President Donald Trump’s foreign policy legacy is likely to be defined by Iran. Right now it’s not looking good. The war has restarted. But America does not have a plausible plan for victory.

The US national security establishment is already defining down what success might mean. At last week’s meeting of the Aspen Security Forum, Mark Esper, who was defence secretary in Trump’s first term, argued that the US could be satisfied with the achievement of two main goals.

First, reopening the Strait of Hormuz without tolls being charged. Second, restraints on Iran’s nuclear programme, equivalent to those achieved by the Obama administration. In other words, America’s aim should simply be to re-establish the status quo before the war.

But even these modest goals may not be achievable. Iran is determined to charge tolls for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz - and it is hard to see how America will ultimately be able to prevent that happening. Tolling Hormuz would potentially raise billions of dollars in revenues and give Tehran a permanent chokehold over the world’s energy supplies.

The US has repeatedly said that it will never accept such a situation. But intensified bombing is highly unlikely to force open the strait - and there is currently no appetite in the White House for committing ground troops. Retired US General Barry McCaffrey reckons a ground war over Hormuz would require a force of 600,000 troops and might take a year.

Meanwhile Iran has responded to the latest intensification of fighting by attacking Saudi Arabia for the first time in months. That was a reminder that the Gulf states are acutely vulnerable to strikes on critical infrastructure - such as water desalination plants and oil rigs.