Commentary: If this is how Trump treats Europe, what about Asia?

SINGAPORE: Even for those who are no longer surprised when United States President Donald Trump goes against international norms, two developments in US-Europe ties in December should be alarming.

The first was that five Europeans, including former European Commissioner Thierry Breton, were hit by travel sanctions – banning them from US soil. Sanctions are usually reserved for American adversaries.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio justified this by their involvement in a “global censorship-industrial complex” to “suppress American viewpoints they oppose”. This was ostensibly in response to a US$141 million fine that the European Commission imposed on X for violations of the Digital Services Act.

The second concerned Mr Trump appointing a special envoy to Greenland, with the express goal of making the Danish autonomous territory “a part of the US”, which he has maintained is needed for “national security” reasons. The prime ministers of Greenland and Denmark responded in a joint statement: “You cannot annex other countries.”

Mr Trump wants a Europe more closely aligned with US conservative political values and sanctions and threats of annexation are the great lengths he is willing to go to get it.