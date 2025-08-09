Commentary: Espionage and tariffs can’t tarnish TSMC’s crown

TOKYO: An attempt to steal trade secrets from the world’s largest chipmaker and renewed tariff threats on semiconductors are bending Taiwan’s “silicon shield”. But it’s not breaking just yet.

Still, heavy is the head of TSMC, whose technology everybody wants a piece of. Less than a day after news broke that TSMC fired several employees for a suspected attempt to obtain critical information on its cutting-edge manufacturing, US President Donald Trump threatened new chip tariffs “of approximately 100 per cent”.

On Thursday, Taiwan confirmed that TSMC is exempt from the latest levies due to its investments in the US. But Trump still sowed a lot of confusion after stating in an interview earlier this week that Taiwan was “coming over and spending US$300 billion in Arizona, building the biggest plant in the world”. TSMC had previously only committed US$165 billion, suggesting negotiations might not be over.

Trump likely realized that new, sky-high tariffs on TSMC would be a blow to US tech ambitions. Domestic titans at the heart of maintaining America’s lead over China, such as Nvidia and Apple, are TSMC’s biggest customers. And fresh levies would be an own-goal for the Stargate artificial intelligence infrastructure plans Trump announced earlier this year, which rely on hundreds of thousands of advanced chips.

The news of a tariff reprieve helped drive TSMC’s shares to a record on Thursday.

TSMC’s multi-billion-dollar expansion efforts in the US haven’t always gone over well at home. Some patriotic Taiwanese want the chipmaker to keep core technologies within the self-ruled island as a safeguard from potential Beijing aggression.

But expanding manufacturing to the US will only strengthen Taiwan’s alliance with Washington and give its footprint room to grow. It’s also worth recognising that TSMC and Silicon Valley are on the same side when it comes to countering China.