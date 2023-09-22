Commentary: Why I haven’t given up on idealism about the United Nations yet

NEW YORK: This week, I was moderating a session at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, when the audience suddenly erupted. They were cheering Mia Mottley, the prime minister of Barbados, who’d just delivered an impassioned speech, asking the rich countries of the world to channel more money to the poor. “We cannot have sustainable development goals without the framework to finance them!” she argued.

Joining in the clamour was Ajay Banga, the former head of Mastercard who recently became president of the World Bank; although Mottley has previously lambasted the bank, she is now keen to support Banga, in the hope he will deliver reform.

Indeed, before participating in the session, the pair hugged so warmly that Banga’s turban ended up sitting on the shoulder of Mottley’s suit. “I agree with what she says!” he said in a display of bonhomie.

Is this just so much diplomatic posturing or can the UN actually do any good? It’s a question I’ve pondered ever since I first entered the organisation’s soaring tower in New York a dozen years ago.