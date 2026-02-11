Commentary: ‘King Dollar’ risks losing its crown to an Asian mutiny

HONG KONG: The highest US tariffs in almost a century have had a muted impact so far on global growth, but Asian policymakers aren’t lulled by the calm.

They’re taking their cues from jumpy markets and plotting what appears to be a mutiny against King Dollar. In the 1960s, the French could only rail against America’s exorbitant privilege. In the 2020s, China – aided by other countries – may be in a position to challenge it.

Those searching for evidence of that uprising in payment flows are looking in the wrong place. For years to come, de-dollarisation will remain hidden in additions and alterations to financial plumbing. The cumulative effects will take time to show.

PROFOUND CHANGE IN DIGITAL YUAN

With little fanfare, China’s e-CNY, the official digital currency, has gone from being interest-free cash to a yield-bearing product of commercial banks. It’s a profound change.