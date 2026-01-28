CNA Explains: Why is the US dollar weakening - and how much did the yen really matter?

SINGAPORE: Speculation that American and Japanese officials could move to support the yen weighed on the US dollar on Monday (Jan 26), triggering broad moves across Asian currencies.

Reports that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York had checked in with traders about the yen’s exchange rate pushed the Japanese currency to its strongest level against the greenback since November.

But analysts say the yen was only part of the story behind the dollar’s recent weakness, as broader concerns about US policy direction and demand for US assets also play a role.

US President Donald Trump's comments on Tuesday, brushing off the dollar's decline, sent the greenback to a four-year low against a basket of currencies.

CNA explains what’s going on.

What’s going on with the yen?

The yen has been relatively weak compared with other major currencies, particularly towards the end of 2025 when Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took office, said Mr Sim Moh Siong, a currency strategist at Bank of Singapore.

Takaichi has been advocating big government spending to boost economic growth. In December, Japan’s government approved a record 122.3 trillion yen budget, which includes higher defence spending and measures to tackle ballooning social security costs.

There are concerns that such fiscal expansion could place pressure on Japan's central bank to keep interest rates low to support government spending, Mr Sim explained.

Lower interest rates tend to weaken a currency by offering lower yields for investors, making the currency less attractive and reducing demand for it.

These fiscal and political concerns have distorted the yen’s usual relationship with the US dollar, Mr Sim said. Historically, the yen would strengthen when US interest rates fell relative to Japan’s.

“But despite the US interest rates falling relative to Japanese interest rates, the yen has been weak,” he noted.

That weakness has become problematic for Japanese politicians ahead of the Feb 8 elections.

“A weak yen is politically unpopular given that it is seen as contributing to rising inflation … or rising costs of living in Japan,” Mr Sim said.

“As a result, … politicians have stepped up efforts to prevent the yen from weakening. At first, we saw more verbal intervention by the Ministry of Finance officials. Now it’s followed by rate checks reportedly from both Japan and the US.”