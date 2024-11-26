Commentary: Could Trump save TikTok from US ban, as he promised?

SINGAPORE: The deadline for ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban is Jan 19, 2025 – one day before Donald Trump’s inauguration. Having vowed to “save TikTok” on the campaign trail, the big question now is how the next United States president might do it and if he can.

Many in Singapore will recall TikTok’s CEO Chew Shou Zi facing off with Republic senator Tom Cotton earlier this year. “I’m Singaporean,” he repeatedly answered, when asked if he holds a Chinese passport or is a member of the Communist Party of China.

A concern widely shared among American lawmakers is that ByteDance is subject to Chinese law requiring cooperation on intelligence and national security matters and could be forced to use its popular video app and user data for nefarious purposes.

In April, President Joe Biden signed a law that bans TikTok if ByteDance does not sell its American operations to a company that is not controlled by a nation deemed a “foreign adversary”.

Legislation that Congress passes is, of course, still binding even if there’s a change in the presidency. But TikTok’s future in the US remains uncertain, with several possible scenarios.