Commentary: Is the shine coming off the US-Japan ‘Golden Age’?
Between tariffs and defence spending, ties between Washington and Tokyo aren’t what they used to be, says Gearoid Reidy for Bloomberg Opinion.
TOKYO: “A friendship like few others” is how President Donald Trump described the United States-Japan relationship in January, declaring his confidence that “the cherished alliances between our two countries will continue to flourish long into the future!”
Not even half a year later, is the shine already coming off what was heralded as a new “golden age” of ties between the two nations?
Trade talks between the two countries, initially expected to yield a quick agreement, have become a slog with the Jul 9 deadline fast approaching. Japan has scrapped a top-level defence meeting it would normally be desperate to attend amid reports of US demands for more defence spending. And distance has opened between Trump and his counterpart, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, on the situation in the Middle East.
JAPAN HAS DUG ITS HEELS IN
The biggest obstacle is, of course, tariffs.
The unilateral imposition of duties was something Japan had hoped its unique relationship with the US would help it avoid. When that failed, the consensus view was that Tokyo would secure an agreement rather quickly.
Instead, Japan’s chief negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, has been traipsing back and forth to the US, most recently this weekend, with the two sides still seemingly far apart – not helped by lack of agreement on the US side over what it even wants.
Surprisingly, Japan has dug its heels in, insisting on a full climbdown on auto tariffs and cautioning it won’t take a bad deal just to reach a quick one. Domestic media reports suggested an agreement between the two leaders at the Group of Seven in Canada was near, only for Trump to depart early and Ishiba to return home empty-handed.
Compounding this is a growing gap in views on defence. Japan lobbied hard to keep trade and security as two separate issues. But then it cancelled the “two-plus-two” security talks between the defence and diplomatic heads, according to the Financial Times, which cited Tokyo’s displeasure with a request from the US to further raise its spending on national security.
How much that figure might be isn’t clear. Japan has denied that the US is looking for higher spending, but in recent weeks reports have suggested Washington is looking for Tokyo to spend anywhere from 3 per cent to 5 per cent of gross domestic product, with NATO leaders last week agreeing to the higher figure after pressure from Trump.
But Japan is already struggling to hit its prior 2 per cent commitment, much less finance it. And most problematically, Ishiba has long stated his opposition to any numerical target, arguing it’s more important to define what the money is spent on. The prime minister also scrapped plans to attend NATO meeting in The Hague.
GROWING DISTANCE ON IRAN
Less attention has been devoted to the distance growing between the two on Iran. Ishiba was lucky that few noticed his remarks on the day Israel attacked.
“The use of military means by Israel cannot be permitted,” he told reporters. “It’s absolutely unacceptable and we strongly condemn this action.”
The language is the strongest typically used by Japanese leaders to condemn the actions of other nations, more akin to what a prime minister might use if, say, North Korea conducted a nuclear test or launched a missile over Japan.
In a change of direction, just days later at the G7, Japan signed off on a statement that affirmed Israel’s right to defend itself, and condemned Iran as the “principal source of regional instability and terror.” And when the US itself later bombed Iran’s nuclear sites, Ishiba expressed neither opposition nor strong support. The opposition has accused him of double standards.
DISORGANISED, INTENTIONALLY AMBIGUOUS OR POLITICALLY CONVENIENT?
Don’t read too much into all this – it might just be the hallmarks of a disorganised and weak administration, one that might not be long for this world. Or possibly it stems from the strange ambiguity Ishiba himself likes to project, with pinning down his exact positions akin to nailing jelly to a wall.
And it might also be the case that the prime minister is happy to drag some of these issues out as long as is politically convenient.
He was quick to dub the imposition of tariffs a “national crisis” – language previously used by Japanese leaders for events such as the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, or the COVID-19 pandemic – an act that has given him cover from his opponents both inside and out of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party as his popularity dwindles.
Even without the Trump factor, there have long been questions about where Ishiba, who wants a more equal relationship with Washington, sees his country’s place in the world. Given that he faces crucial Upper House elections in July, where a bad showing could spell his demise, it might not be worth pondering the question too deeply.
But his longevity (in relative terms) has already surprised many who expected his ouster by now. And even if he goes, Trump will still be there for the next three years and counting. Will we look back on it as a high point in ties between the two nations? All that glitters is not gold.