Commentary: Featuring Trump on US coins and bills would put America in rare company

LOS ANGELES: A slang term for cash money is “dead presidents”. But now the very much alive President Donald Trump could appear on US coins and banknotes, too.

Ever since Trump returned to power in 2025, his administration has put the president’s face and name on all sorts of things, from federal buildings to national park passes. Putting him on the almighty dollar would be the crowning achievement of these efforts. After all, the value of physical US currency in circulation today stands at over US$2.46 trillion, an all-time high.

If a sitting president’s portraits start appearing on US currency, what would this change say about American political culture?

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said he doesn’t “think that there’s anything untoward” about the idea, while Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley has said, “President Trump’s self-celebrating manoeuvres are authoritarian actions worthy of dictators like North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.”

As a professor of international relations who has studied the global evolution of currency iconography for over 20 years, I take a worldwide perspective on this debate. The data that I have amassed shows that such a choice by the US would be out of step with nearly every other currency in the world.