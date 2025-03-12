Commentary: Is the bull market in ‘detox’ or melting down?

MIAMI, Florida: A self-reinforcing momentum has carried the US stock market higher for more than two years. Since the bear-market low in October 2022, the S&P 500 Index has returned an extraordinary 67 per cent.

The more stocks went up, the more investors around the world believed that they would continue to go up. Unfortunately, that self-perpetuating inertia suddenly seems to be carrying us in the wrong direction.

Late last month, the S&P 500 plummeted through its 100-day moving average, a sign that the trend may be turning, and it’s recently been flirting with the first drop below the 200-day trendline since 2023. Bottom-up Wall Street analysts – who reinforced investors’ bullishness for most of the rally – have begun to very subtly drop their 12-month price targets.

Meanwhile, global equity markets, including in Europe and China, have suddenly captured some relative momentum of their own, suggesting that US stocks are no longer the only game in town.