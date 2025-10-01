Commentary: US H-1B visa changes could strengthen Singapore’s edge in the global race for talent

SINGAPORE: Labour mobility has never been completely free. Governments have long relied on visas, quotas and fees to regulate entry, balancing economic needs with political priorities. What is different today is the weight these measures carry as signals.

Access to skilled workers has become a defining factor in global competitiveness, and the rules that govern mobility now carry consequences far beyond their administrative details. This is why the United States imposing a US$100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications has drawn such close attention.

Rules that were once routine are now interpreted as markers of openness, reliability and long-term stability.

How will it reshape the choices of firms and workers? For companies, the fee changes the calculus of where to expand, hire and invest. For professionals, it alters expectations about which countries offer security and long-term opportunity.

The measure is therefore not merely an adjustment in policy but a signal that could redirect flows of talent, and with them the geography of innovation, in the years to come.