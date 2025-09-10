Commentary: Teenagers are dying by suicide in a world that looks connected, but isn’t

CONNECTED BUT LONELY

You may have heard of the loneliness epidemic and young people are not spared. A 2021 study that analysed data from over a million teenagers across 37 countries found that the number of young people who felt lonely at school had nearly doubled between 2000 and 2018. Researchers noted that this rise coincided with the use of smartphones.

What a strange paradox - on the one hand, young people have thousands of "friends" or followers online. But when they hit a wall - maybe someone breaks their heart or they bomb a test - they don't have someone to call, vent to or cry with.

There is a vulnerability in building friendships, said Dr Fung. People need to take a risk, by sharing something deeply personal or maybe even shameful. Until Dr Fung framed it this way, I hadn’t considered that sturdy friendships require a certain kind of bravery - kids must be honest without feeling like they will be judged, ostracised or rejected.

Let’s face it, when we fall out with friends, it hurts way more than a scraped knee. Overcoming that kind of vulnerability is what helps build strong bonds, explained Dr Fung. Without similar experiences, it’s harder for young people to build social resilience.

I grew up in the 1970s. My parents were too busy to watch over me and my siblings, and we spent hours - and I mean hours - at the playground. My friendships with other children were developed over petty quarrels, hide and seek, finding and pocketing money and running away from stray dogs.

When one of us was rejected by a crush, the rest gathered to close the circle in solidarity. It didn't take the heartache away, but it lessened it so much more.

My sons, now young men, have the same sort of friendships - people they can count on, the holders of secrets I will never know. Partly, it was because they were lucky to grow up just before the digital wave came. Partly it was because their father and I were what people call "free-range" parents.